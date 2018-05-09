How Gympie seniors are being asked to work longer

Gympie's mature age residents will be encouraged to work longer under a new self-employment scheme.

OLDER residents in Gympie will be encouraged to become entrepreneurs so they can stay in the workforce longer.

The Federal Government will provide funding for new entrepreneurship facilitators across 20 regions in NSW, QLD, WA, SA, Tasmania, Victoria and the NT.

Gympie has been earmarked to receive the service.

The small business experts will teach mature age people how to begin and maintain sustainable businesses.

The Federal Government has set aside $2.7 million in the 2018-19 financial year for the project.

A further $15 million will fund the program until June 2022.

The government has also committed to continuing the Job Change project that helps mature-age workers to remain in the workforce as retirement and pension ages creep upwards.

In other budget news, our region's frail aged will gain better facilities and support services with the Federal Government allocating $144.9 million over four years to improve the viability of care providers operating outside of capital cities.

There will also be a $5 million increase in capital grants programs aimed at improving life in the bush for the frail elderly locals.

The funding will also help aging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people stay in their communities where they can be supported by their family and friends and receive culturally appropriate services.

The government will also roll out a $1.3 million national Epilepsy Action Response Service to provide specialised health information and support for people with the disease who live in rural and remote areas. - NewsRegional