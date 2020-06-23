Menu
The Gympie Times remains there for you.
How Gympie region stories will still live on in print

Shelley Strachan
, shelley.strachan@gympietimes.com
23rd Jun 2020 10:04 AM

STORIES about this region are too important not to be told.

It was the case as soon as we were founded, and it will be the case long after The Gympie Times ceases print publication this Saturday.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES TODAY

It’s why I’ve worked so hard with my contemporary at The Courier-Mail to make sure devotees of print will still be taken care of.

The Courier started this week dedicating space daily to Gympie region issues.

The best stories from my journalists – our journalists – can today be found in The Courier-Mail.

Take a look and you’ll find they are taking us seriously, very seriously. And it’s a commitment I know they will be sticking by.

It feels a bit like adopting out my favourite child, but things couldn’t be in better hands.

Your stories by your journalists – in print or online, the same as today.

If you are not familiar with us online, go to wwwgympietimescom.au. We’ve some great deals to get you up and running – from free for 2 months to a year-long subscription that also gives you a tablet device to do the reading on.

It’s all part of making sure those rich stories have as big an audience as possible.

After all, news is about what we deliver, not how we deliver it.

SHELLEY STRACHAN

Editor, The Gympie Times

