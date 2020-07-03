Menu
Hotspotting property analyst Terry Ryder.
Hotspotting property analyst Terry Ryder.
How Gympie plans to be Australia’s next big growth story

Shelley Strachan
3rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE busineseses hope to ride the wave of an expected V-shaped economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through a strategic marketing campaign to attract big busines, families and investment into the region.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Meet the man tasked with cleaning up Gympie Regional Council

‘Someone will die’: Defiant businessman not backing down in free air fight

Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman hosted the first post-COVID meeting of key stakeholders at Gunabul yesterday and revealed the engagement of Hotspotting property ananlyst Terry Ryder to compile a marketing report for the region.

Those stakeholders were invited to present their feedback and information to Mr Ryder on how they would sell the benefits of living here in terms of lifestyle and amenities.

Among the key selling points were the natural beauty, sense of community, affordable land and housing, and location of the region within easy travelling and transport distance to international airports, the Brisbane wharves, Cooloola and Sunshine Coasts and rapidly expanding southeast corner.

While the median price of housing is growing, Gympie is still far more affordable than the neighbouring Sunshine Coast and rental vacancies remain tight.

“The Sunshine Coast is the number one (growth) region in Australia on Terry Ryder’s hotspot report and Gympie is just 60km up the road,” Mr Goodman said.

“We need to go out and sell this region - to let people know we are open for business.”

Kickstarting the recovery would be commencement of work on the $1 billion Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bypass, due to start this month, according to State Transport Minister Mark Bailey.

State Transport Minister Mark Bailey said in May the real work will begin in July. Mr Fredman said building the Bypass would create 2000 jobs for the next five years.

Once finished the Bruce Highway would no longer go through the centre of Gympie, improving its amenity and liveability.

