How Gympie MP fared in LNP shake-up

Member for Gympie Tony Perrett has been appointed Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Picture: Shane Zahner

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has retained his role as Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry in an LNP shake-up announced on Sunday by Opposition Leader David Crisafulli.

Nanango MP and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington has been appointed Shadow Minister for Water and the Construction of Dams and Shadow Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing.

LNP's David Crisafulli and Deb Frecklington. Pic Peter Wallis

But in neighbouring Sunshine Coast seats MPs Dan Purdie and Andrew Powell have been cut from the Shadow Cabinet.

Mr Purdie lost his seat in the frontbench as Shadow Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism and Shadow Minister for Corrective Services, while Mr Powell lost his seat as Shadow Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

Mr Crisafulli said there was a strong mix of fresh faces and experience in the new Shadow Cabinet.

Dan Purdie and Andrew Powell have been cut from the Shadow Cabinet in a new shake-up announced by Opposition Leader David Crisafulli on Sunday.

"The new Shadow Cabinet team is hungry to win, determined to hold Labor to account, and ready to set ourselves on a path to improve life for Queensland families in 2024".

"When I became the Leader of the Opposition, I said I would assemble a team of some of the best economic minds in the parliament," he said.

"It's a strong mix of fresh faces and experience.

"The next election will be fought on the economy, which is why I have separated the economic arms to create both treasury and finance portfolios.

"People will be left in no doubt as we come into the election in 2024 that we will be offering the best opportunity to get this state off its knees economically, create the jobs that we need to and govern in a measured and responsible way."

But the new roles have been criticised by Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who said the newly-elected Opposition Leader had kept "lazy logs and time servers" on his frontbench.

The new shadow cabinet was announced today by the newly installed LNP leader after Mrs Frecklington announced she would resign the leadership earlier in the month after a crushing election defeat.

Deb Frecklington announced she would be stepping down from the position of LNP leader on November 2. Picture by Richard Gosling

Mrs Frecklington had initially pledged to remain leader of the opposition, but two days later but two days later announced her intent to resign.

"My instinct is always to fight on," she said.

But she said she had thought more on it after a family day on November 1.

David Crisafulli would go on to be elected leader unopposed.