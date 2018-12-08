How Gympie hockey plans to come back from 2018 shocker

HOPING TO STICK IT TO THEM: Dominic Stephens and Ben Fitzpatrick have high hopes for the coming hockey season.

HOCKEY: A tough season for the Cooloola Heat has left one player saying the team needs to learn to win again.

The men's side lacked experience and game management, this year, despite being competitive.

"We blooded new players this year and we were unable to get over the line in a few games,” Dominic Stephens said.

"I think once we learn how to win and our young guys get that into them we might be able to get a roll on.”

When asked how do you learn how to win, Stephens said "train hard, do the little one per centers and commitment”.

"Hopefully this pre-season we can build the confidence and break out of that funk.”

The Sunshine Coast Hockey Association, the competition in which the Heat plays, may consider changing division 1 games from a Saturday to a Sunday.

The men's side plays in division 1 and the women's side is hoping to move from division 2 to division 1 next year.

Hockey - Cooloola Heat vs Caloundra - Dominic Stephens Heat Leeroy Todd

Gympie Hockey coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick said the change may help restore the team culture.

"It means we would both play on the same day, which is great for us to be able to mingle and have that club spirit,” he said.

"It will be good for Gympie because we will get more home games and double headers.”

The proposed Saturday games will allow the sides to watch each other's games and socialise.

Ben Fitzpatrick summer hockey program Gympie Troy Jegers

"It is very hard if you are playing late on a Sunday to have a drink after the game or have a chat because everyone just wants to get home and get ready for work,” Fitzpatrick said.

"We have struggled with our culture.

"Both the teams travel, the sides won't then travel to watch the other team if they aren't at the same venue.

"If we are playing after each other or before it would help with club spirit and club vibe.

"It is good for our young players to be involved in that club mentality.”