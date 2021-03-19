How Gympie drivers came to owe $70k in unpaid parking fines

More than 3200 parking fines have been handed out to Gympie drivers in the past three years.

Gympie drivers are racking up more than $80,000 in parking fines across the region each year, but the bill is far from being paid.

Figures from Gympie Regional Council reveal that from 2018-2020, the council’s parking inspectors issued 3230 infringements to residents.

This amounted to a more than $256,000 in debt – and more than a quarter of this is still outstanding with $68,557 yet to be paid to the council.

Even with repeat offenders taken into account this amounts to at least 20 per cent of the region’s drivers getting a parking fine.

This put the region on par with a new survey by insurance group Finder, which found 24 per cent of Australian drivers had received at least one parking fine in the past two years.

The cost of these infringements to the country in that time was $1.2 billion, averaging out to $64 per person.

Finder insurance specialist Taylor Blackburn said many drivers were not aware that parking fines could impact their credit score or insurance premium.



“Parking fines are unexpected and infuriating, but they can also harm your credit score if left unpaid,” Mr Blackburn said.



“Some parking infringements can also result in demerit points which can push up the price of your car insurance premium.

A new survey by insurance group Finder reveals men are more likely to be fined than women. Picture: iStock

“While one ticket is unlikely to impact your insurance, a track record of parking fines will – especially if they’re left unpaid.



“The impact on your insurance is even greater if you have a questionable driving history or have lied to your insurer about your demerit points.”

Men are more likely to be fined than women and almost two in five Millenials have received an infringement in the past two years.