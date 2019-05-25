How Gympie driver Thompson will keep his F1 dream alive

Photos View Photo Gallery

MOTORSPORT: The Cooloola Coast Kart Club hosted the third Lenore Leavey Memorial Junior Masters with more than 65 drivers attending from all around Queensland.

"We have competitors from everywhere, from the Whitsundays out to Emerald. It has been really well supported this year,” Cooloola Coast Kart Club president Peter Phillips said.

"The first year we had 40, last year we had 60 odd and this year we had 60 odd aswell. It has been well supported as has been good for the children and they get the whole two days of racing.

"They get five races to themselves and that's why people come from a far.”

Cooloola Coast Kart Club - 45 Ty Spencer and 74 Byron Phillips. Bec Singh

There has been a good incline for the event and Phillips hopes it can continue its growth into the future.

"It is coming up and is climbing all the time which is good,” he said.

"It helps too that we have the state titles this year and we got a few (drivers) that are getting their eye in for September when we have States.

The club is also seeing a raise in returning competitors to the club.

"We are really starting to get a good following here,” he said.

Cooloola Coast Kart Club - 7 Seth Huth and 81 Ky Burke. Bec Singh

"The last race meet we had about 90 competitors with the seniors and the juniors.

"More and more locals are joining up as well, which is great. We have a presence here now within the local community and we have been trying to get ourselves out there and get the local businesses to support us and it is getting us some momentum.”

One of our local drivers in action was Austin 'Aussie' Thompson who was competitive on the track on the the first day of racing.

Thompson has been competing within the sport for about two years and has aspirations of one day being an Formula One driver.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the Spanish Formula One race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Manu fernandez

"I just love everything about the sport. I just love racing in general and it makes you heart start pumping, my dream is the F1,” he said.

"There is no other feeling that is like when you are racing.”

The 11-year-old has found inspiration from his favourite Formula One drive, a five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I just like the way he drivers and how confident he is while driving,” he said.

"I want to be like him and I have been inspired by his confidence and how hard he works.”