CYCLING GREAT: William
CYCLING GREAT: William "Bill” Heseltine. Gympie Family History Society
News

How Gympie cyclist Heseltine made history.

2nd Jan 2019 12:01 AM
Cycling: Gympie has been home to many legends and three-time Australian cycling champion William "Bill” Heseltine is another great from the Gold City.

He won the 10 miles (16 kilometres) scratch on the track at the 1950 British Empire Games (Commonwealth Games) in New Zealand.

The Courier Mail reported Heseltine's father William had a cycle shop in Gympie and said the family would move to Brisbane for their son's career.

"Bill has improved considerably since he started coming to Brisbane for top competition on the bitumen track,” he said.

"We will give him his chance to improve further.”

Heseltine was known as the country champion of Queensland, taking the 3 mile (4.8 kilometres) state title in 1949 in a record time of 3.3.1, a feat that earned him a shot at the Australian championships.

He missed an Australian call up for the 1952 Olympic team due to a horrific bike smash.

Gympie Times

