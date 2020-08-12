Menu
Mayor Glen Hartwig is urging residents across the region to buy local and help drive the economy through the coronavirus crisis.
How Gympie can keep region thriving through COVID

A message from Mayor Glen Hartwig
12th Aug 2020 3:21 PM
Queensland has been, to date, very fortunate not to see the resurgence of the COVID-19 numbers that New South Wales and Victoria have been experiencing. This doesn’t mean that we are in the clear, and unfortunately not everyone is or will do the right thing as we have seen over the past week or two.

If anything, it’s a good reminder for us all to make sure we continue to social distance, wash our hands and stay home if we’re not well and keep our part of the world safe.

Victoria’s pandemic troubles ‘a good reminder for us all to make sure we continue to social distance, wash our hands and stay home if we’re not well’.
No-one wants to go back into lockdown if numbers were to rise; it’s hard on families and the vulnerable in our community. I also feel for the local businesses, particularly in Victoria as they were already struggling with the first wave and now find themselves back in lockdown once again. It’s not surprising to hear that a percentage won’t ever reopen their doors again. For any business, let alone a small family run business, this is tragic.

The effect of businesses closing has a huge impact on the community. Staff will be let go, finding themselves jobless with rising unemployment rates. Other companies or businesses who provided stock or material, leases, cleaners – there are so many who now lose more income, putting their business at risk. These local businesses are also often the first to sponsor or support the local community group or school raffle.

Mayor Hartwig says the council and the community can help businesses stay afloat by shopping in the region du
Many will be left with debt after closing and may find it hard to put food on the table for the family. The ramifications are huge and not just a closed sign on the door.

We may not have the lockdowns, but we do have many local businesses who are still finding their feet and there is one very simple way that you and I can help.

Buy local.

Support our local businesses which in turn helps the entire community. If you can, head out for a coffee or lunch, research online for anything you need but buy the product locally.

We have some of the best businesses within our region who will serve you with a smile and offer great service and knowledge. COVID-19 is not over. We need to remember to do our part; wash our hands, always social distance and, if we can, buy local.

