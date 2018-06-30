How Gympie brewed the first 'XXXX' beer

DEDICATION: The dedicated researchers who have recreated what may have been Queensland's first XXXX beer. They are Spencer Slatter, Craig Mathisen, Matt Vanderveer and John Ruberry.

MOST people know these days that beer is a four-letter word and those letters are "XXXX.”

Some unkind people from south of the border say the name came about because Queenslanders could not spell "beer.”

And perhaps 19th century Brisbane-ites could not count to four, because in those sad times, the beer they brewed in Brisbane was called XXX, one X short of a decent beer.

It was Gympie that gave the world XXXX, a brew that has now been recreated.

Craig Mathisen is part of the team that unearthed the legend of Lanfear's 1898 Pale Ale and set about recreating it, using the skills and equipment of Cooran's Bonsai Brewhouse owner Matt Vanderveer.

It was 120 years ago this week that a group of Gympie business people, mostly publicans, decided that what the world really needed was more beer.

They built Gympie's second brewery after forming the Licensed Victuallers Brewing Company of Gympie Limited, registered in August 1898.

The first beer flowed in December and was described in The Gympie Times as "a class of beer admirably adapted to the climate of Gympie and the palate of its residents”.

Perhaps because of that extra X, the paper reported that "visitors from Brisbane are wont to praise its quality, and some go as far to say that the brew is unsurpassed in the colony”.

Mr Vanderveer researched the recipe, with the help of reports from this newspaper and used traditional grain malt, East Kent Golding hops and CSR sugar, just like the original brew.

"The floor malted Maris Otter malt gives it a nice nutty flavour. The English yeast gives a lovely ester profile and a smooth finish on the palette.

"It is light and sparkling, just like the original description, and I think it is spot on for an 1890s pale ale,” he said.

The original Gympie brewers were a hardy pioneering lot and there was some competition in the local market, when they built a three-storey brewery at Tozer Park.

Head brewer RH Bond later worked for Perkins and Co in Brisbane, probably giving them that extra X.

Brewer GL Bond went to Tooheys and the head brewer who invented the recipe, WF Lanfear, went to work for Guinness.