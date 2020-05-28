How Gympie basketballers have used lockdown to improve their game

BASKETBALL: The magic date for Gympie Basketball Association’s return is June 12 and players are itching to get back on the courts.

Cavaliers captain Brandon Albrecht has taken the time off to focus on being in a better position than before COVID-19 lockdown.

“It is different because you have to find new ways to train and workout but it has not been that different for me. I have been doing basketball work, so shooting dribbling and hitting the weight room to get bigger and stronger for when the season comes back,” he said.

Gympie Basketball – Jy Corbet and Brandon Albrecht ready for basketball training to return. Photo: Bec Singh

“I actually feel better because I have been putting in the work. It is almost a blessing in disguise that you can have a break in the middle of the season to get better and rest up.” Albrecht said the biggest improvement has been in his mentality.

“There is a goal to get to and stay in shape until we can train on June 12. The first game is going to be pretty special, it is going to be so good to be back on the court.”

Cavaliers shooting guard Jy Corbet has not let the restrictions stop him from continuing his training.

“I have been training at home, getting a few shots off and trying to stay in shape,” he said.

Gympie Basketball Association president Jennifer Albrecht said the committee would be meeting to discuss the competitions return.

“At this stage we can train on June 12 and play in July but we are waiting for a formal authority by Basketball Queensland and we will follow the rules by the government,” she said.