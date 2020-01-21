How Gympie AFL fans can watch their AFL teams on the Sunny Coast

Three clubs coming to the Sunshine Coast for pre-season camps.

Three clubs coming to the Sunshine Coast for pre-season camps.

AUSSIE RULES:Gympie AFL fans have more chances to see their idols in action with three clubs coming to the Sunshine Coast for pre-season camps.

Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Carlton football clubs will begin arriving this week to base their training at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex.

All three clubs will hold open training sessions fans are welcome to attend.

Chris Maple from Western Bulldogs said the club loved coming to the Sunshine Coast and was looking forward to its sixth consecutive year here.

Melbourne Football club preseason camp.

“The training environment and facilities are exceptional and provide a fantastic opportunity for our players to bond together while completing a high volume of football and conditioning training,” Maple said.

“It’s also a great chance to meet our Bulldogs fans in Queensland, and we hope to have a big turnout for our open training session on January 26.”

Melbourne Football Club’s Daniel McPherson said the Demons were eagerly anticipating their trip north.

“We love heading up to the Sunshine Coast for our annual pre-season training camp. The elite training ground at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex allows us to transfer our football program and replicate what we do in Melbourne, without compromising the quality of our training sessions,” McPherson said.

Sunshine Coast had firmly established itself as an ideal destination for elite sporting clubs.

“The training and recovery facilities, together with the climate and the beaches, is the perfect way to round out our tough pre-season training.”

Tourism, sport and major events portfolio councillor Jason O’Pray said the Sunshine Coast had firmly established itself as an ideal destination for elite sporting clubs with Hawthorn, GWS Giants and Port Adelaide Football Clubs holding their pre-season camps at the complex before Christmas.

Open training sessions will be held on these dates:

Western Bulldogs – Sunday from 9.30am.

Melbourne Football Club – February 2 from 9.30am.

Carlton Football Club – February 5 from 9am.