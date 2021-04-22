How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness

Greens Senator Larissa Waters is pushing for the government to step up and fix the homelessness crisis in Gympie.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters is pushing for the government to step up and fix the homelessness crisis in Gympie.

In line with Youth Homelessness Matters Day, Greens Senator Larissa Waters has expressed concern over homelessness rates in the Gympie region, calling for the government to address the ongoing issue.

Senator Waters, who visited the region last week, said The Greens are “very aware” of the growing housing crisis in the Gympie region.

“Data from June last year shows that there were 311 people on the social housing waitlist in Gympie alone,” Senator Waters told The Gympie Times.

“Many of them have been on that list for years.

“Across Queensland more than 40,000 people were on the social housing wait list in June last year but with the end of JobKeeper and the cruel slashing of JobSeeker, that number is bound to have risen since then.”

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

The Queensland Government has said it will build 450 social homes a year, but Senator Waters said at that rate it would take 100 years to house the existing backlog of applicants.

“We can’t wait that long,” she said.

Homeless man Dan Seymour at the Six Mile Rest Area in Gympie.

“The Greens are calling on the Federal Government to fund one million affordable, accessible, environmentally sustainable public homes to eradicate the waitlist and ensure that everyone who’s either in insecure housing or experiencing homelessness can have a roof over their heads,” she said.

“And we can fund it by changing a few tax settings and making sure that billionaires and mega corporations are paying their fair share.”

BONUS: Your chance to win $20k with free Courier Mail subscription

Senator Waters believes there’s no reason a nation as wealthy as Australia should have a single person suffering from homelessness or housing insecurity.

“The biggest hurdle is political will,” she said.

“The pandemic proved to all of us that with political will things we have been told were impossible or unaffordable – like raising the JobSeeker rate – were suddenly possible.

“That’s because the Government recognised a crisis and simply acted.”

Senator Larissa Waters.

Senator Waters said with the “massive” and “growing” housing crisis, there is nothing stopping the government acting with the same speed and decisiveness to tackle the issue.

Prior to COVID-19, the fastest growing cohort of homelessness was women over 55.

Senator Waters pointed out that since the pandemic, the age has dropped down to women over 45.

“Financial security for women has always been an issue and it’s getting worse,” she said.

“No one should be homeless, but least of all women who’ve worked their lives caring and juggling other responsibilities.”

Homeless lady Gale Morgan from the Six Mile Camping ground in Gympie.

The Senator’s comments come as the cost of rental houses continues to rise in Queensland, fuelling homelessness among youth.

Everybody’s Home – a national campaign to end homelessness – said on Youth Homelessness Matters Day (Wednesday, April 21) the Federal Government needs to take action to make housing easier for young Australians to access.

“Across all of Australia, just four rental listings out of 77,000 in December last year were affordable to someone on Youth Allowance,” an Everybody’s Home spokesperson said.

“The costs to the Australian economy of health services associated with young people experiencing homelessness is an average of $8,505 per person per year or $355 million across all young people aged 15-24 accessing Special Homelessness Services.

“Building social and affordable housing is crucial to ending youth homelessness and would be a major long-term cost-saving measure.”

Originally published as How government could fix Gympie’s worsening homelessness