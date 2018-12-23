How Gold's Jackson White is just like Mark Waugh

CRICKET: His Gympie Gold XI teammates refer to him as 'Mark Waugh when he is fielding'.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Jackson White has played about five games for the Gold this year.

White showed up to training at pre-season to be a better player but it was not until the XI were short one week that White got his opportunity.

"They asked me if I wanted to play and from then one I have just stuck around,” he said.

"I have had a regular spot so far but you have to keep working hard to retain it.”

Despite not being able to pinpoint the reason why White loves the game, he said it would be very hard to not be able to play.

"I will just go as far as I can. I don't have any aspirations to play for Australia,” he said.

"It is something that I don't know why I play it. I enjoy being out on the field and against the competition.

"There is something about it that I enjoy, if I didn't play a season I reckon I would watch it on telly and think I want to do that.”

With the T20 season about to start, White will be looking to improve.

"If I play, I will do my best for the team,” he said.

"If I am out in the field then I will try to not miss field any, not to drop catches and put the pressure on.

"If I bowl, just bowl tight and get the wicket and if I'm batting, depending on what I'm doing just play as best as I can.”

White does not have a preferred style of game but appreciates the different matches.

"T20 you can enjoy because it's a little bit more flashy but for my style of bowling I can end up going for a fair few runs,” he said.

"Batting wise I am not the most powerful hitter so not the best for my abilities but it is just cricket. I enjoy it and it is not something I have played at Gold level and I probably haven't excelled at it.