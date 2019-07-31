Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Tech entrepreneur Steve Baxter is flying to Warwick for a hamburger.
Business

Steve Baxter helicopters to Warwick just to eat hamburger

by Glen Norris
31st Jul 2019 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BURGER ON THE FLY

TECH entrepreneur Steve Baxter likes hamburgers so much he's flying all the way to Warwick on Wednesday to eat one.

Baxter is taking two helicopters and six tech investors out to Cherrabah Resort near Warwick for a burger, partaking in an aviation tradition that has its origins in the US.

"It began when a group of rich guys with aircraft decided to fly somewhere for a burger," Baxter tells your diarist.

"Hence the name $100 hamburger."

That's a long way for a hamburger.
That's a long way for a hamburger. Thinkstock

Given inflation and other costs, it will no doubt cost Baxter and his mates considerably more to undertake the 45 minute journey to Cherrabah, which is located in the picturesque Elbow Valley.

Last year, Baxter, the former Queensland Chief Entrepreneur, did something similar by flying up to Agnes Water for a squid burger.

He says the flight will allow him to encourage the investors to put more of their money into the state's tech sector.

 

More Stories

burger cherrabah resort entrepreneur steve baxter

Top Stories

    Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    premium_icon Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    Crime The man accused of leading police on a massive car chase along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast is awake in hospital and faces a string of charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:05 AM
    Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    premium_icon Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    News The 22-year-old faced court again this week on 16 charges.

    • 31st Jul 2019 8:52 AM
    39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    premium_icon 39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    News Busy fortnight of town and rural road maintenance, construction

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:45 AM
    VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    News Voting is only open for a short time to decide Gympie's best agent