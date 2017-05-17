26°
How does Gympie rate? Locals have their say

scott kovacevic
| 17th May 2017 5:00 PM
WHAT'S THE RATING ON THIS? Safety, affordability and community spirit were some of the positive traits in Gympie, online readers said.
WHAT'S THE RATING ON THIS? Safety, affordability and community spirit were some of the positive traits in Gympie, online readers said.

HOW does Gympie stack up for residents?

This was the question we posed to our readers online. We asked them to rank Gympie on a scale of 1-5, and the answer - a better than average 3.6. Safety and affordability were the most commonly cited positives for the region, while a lack of evening entertainment options, recreational choices and rate costs were the most pressing concerns in need of attention.

Gympie's community spirit was also a key focus, although there was debate over whether it was all-encompassing, or only available for those with personal connections.

Rating Gympie a 2, Letitia Jayne's comment attracted the most support. Praising its central location and safety as a great place to raise a family, she said there was still more that could be done.

"There is so much opportunity for improvements to be done within the region, council by laws need to be updated and enforced (community cleanliness, access and pride) and rates are ridiculously more than appealing areas like the Coast/Brisbane,” Ms Jayne said.

"Nothing much to do entertainment/recreation wise especially evenings and weekends for those of us who do work full time and have that as our primary commitment. For the cost of the few facilities we do have it is much cheaper for a family to travel.”

Denise and Steve Kapernick (rating Gympie a 4) said infrastructure and jobs were the biggest detraction. They also supported the view more nightlife (not nightclubs) was needed to invigorate the region.

"Somewhere for people to enjoy dinner, listen to live music and catch up with friends. The Phoenix is brilliant but can't have live music,” they said.

More comments

Colin Claridge: 4. In 2017, it is a tad disappointing that our Council consists completely of one gender. (I wonder if that's the source of some of the publicised problems). Could we make more advantage of our own coastal communities if we had a bus service running from Gympie to Rainbow and Tin Can Bay on weekends (or even just on Saturdays)? Not everyone has their own vehicles and such a service could work two-ways for coastal people who might want to shop or catch a movie on the weekend.

Gaylene Johnston: 5. Best community spirited town around. Always there to support people who are struck by tragedy or crisis. If you don't like living here then feel free to move.

Rayne Lea Kerswell: 3 The town needs to cater for all the new families! More parking, shops, schools, restaurants (healthy), upgraded roads to cater for all the traffic, etc. This town is growing like crazy! And more things to do for the youth so they don't get bored and turn to other things.

Elenka Parkin: 2 Gympie could be a fantastic place, Main St needs to change first it's the same old shops with the same old outdated shops every cafe does the same meals, it needs to be modernised, the park just before Gympie needs doing up so profit can be made, people need to learn to smile in shops and be more pleasant.

Topics:  360-degree story gympie opinion reader comments

Gympie residents give their view on the region.

