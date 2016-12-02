How hot is your job?

HEATWAVE: Tyson Albrecht of Albrecht Refrigeration is working in extreme heat today.

HOW does Tyson Albrecht beat the heat, while he is busy installing the air conditioning equipment that helps others cope with the summer?

"You can't," he says, "not when you're up in the roof."

"Beating the heat is what I do for customers. It's not what I manage for myself when I'm up in a roof at 50 to 60 degrees."

In those conditions, survival is the object, not comfort.

And even survival is not always guaranteed.

"Plenty of water and plenty of Gatorade as well.

"I do it in short spells, you can't be too long in that heat.

"I go up and do a bit and then have a break before doing a bit more.

"I always have someone there in case I pass out. Everyone has a spotter.

"10 to 15 minutes is the maximum time I like to be up there."

Mr Albrecht, of Albrecht Refrigeration, says there is no doubt about this being the busiest time of year in his line of work.

But other trades people also suffer up in the roof - "Electricians, plumbers, we all do the same sort of thing."

"We try to time our jobs so the roof work gets done in the early morning, or late afternoon, although it doesn't always cool down much in the arvo.

"But sometimes you can't help being up there in the heat.

"We do everything to do with refrigeration and air conditioning - domestic, commercial,industrial, milk vats.

"We also do a breakdown service and in this weather there is a fair bit of that.

"We're always flat out either side of Christmas," he said.