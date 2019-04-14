How Devils went from wooden spooners to finals contenders

FOR a team that struggled to get one side on the field last season, the Gympie Devils are boasting four teams this season and taking strides towards a finals spot.

When I started as the sports journalist for The Gympie Times, I was told Gympie was traditionally a proud rugby league town.

I remember going down to Devils training for the start of the season and they were looking good - then the injuries hit.

Rugby League - Gympie Devils vs Noosa Pirates - Matt Moessinger Gympie Devils LEEROY TODD

There was a different feel about the side, they were struggling for numbers, sometimes playing with just nine.

They were the determined Devils, who despite all the tough losses and player injuries still showed up to play.

Fast-forward to this year and with new coach Michael Buckley at the helm, the vibe around the team is positive.

Rugby League - Gympie Devils vs Kawana - Caleb Kerr Devils LEEROY TODD

Devils have been flat-out like a lizard drinking during the off season getting four teams on the field - A grade, reserves, women's and under-18s.

Sporting fans will know, when a club is playing well and performing, the atmosphere changes.

Add winning into that equation and there are players from everywhere that turn up to play.

Players rope their mates into having a run on the field after giving them their run-down of how great it has been.

Rugby League - Gympie Devils vs Kawana - Coby Gibbs Devils LEEROY TODD

Going out to Devils training on Thursday night, it was wonderful to see the full sides training for the weekend's game.

I had never witnessed that before and hopefully this is something the club can retain for seasons ahead.

Today is the Devils' home game against Caboolture and it will be exciting to see the hill full.

A true supporter is always there when their club needs them most and Gympie, you have been waiting for this.

Let's get down to Jack Stokes tomorrow to cheer our boys on.

Come on Devils, we are all behind you.