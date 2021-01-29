Menu
Pets & Animals

How ‘dead’ koala came back to life

by Sophie Chirgwin
29th Jan 2021 10:46 AM
Microsoft the koala has been giving a second chance at life thanks to a good Samaritan who rescued him from the side of the road after he was hit by a car.

The driver stopped his car at the Moreton Bay area of Kurwongbah when he saw the koala laying on the side of the road and believed it was dead.

Microsoft the Koala was hit by a car but survived. Picture: Moreton Bay Koala Rescue Facebook
When he realised Microsoft was still alive, he placed him in the back of his Ute before calling the Moreton Bay Koala Rescue for assistance.

"When a koala is subjected to a traumatic event it is not uncommon for them to go into a state of shock which may be mistaken for deceased or a 'gentle' koala, this is not the case and they do come back around pretty quick," the rescue organisation wrote on Facebook.

Microsoft the Koala in the back of the Ute after being rescued from the side of the road. Picture: Moreton Bay Koala Rescue Facebook
"Even if a koala is suffering severe injuries they can still be extremely dangerous if handled."

Microsoft the koala has been rushed to the wildlife hospital for urgent treatment.

These photos shared of Microsoft on Facebook where he first appears lifeless and then sits up were taken only minutes apart.

Microsoft the Koala was hit by a car but survived. Picture: Moreton Bay Koala Rescue Facebook
