Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

How daughter captured own abuse on film

by Nicholas McElroy
2nd Oct 2019 6:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A QUEENSLAND girl's foresight to set up a time-lapse video while she slept brought to light years of her father's offending against her and her sister, a court has been told.

The recording filmed her father, who cannot be identified, taking child exploitation images of her as she slept.

It led to other acts being uncovered which were described in Brisbane District Court as depraved, sick and utterly reprehensible.

When the girl told her mother, she searched the man's phone where more recordings were discovered and the police were contacted.

The man refused to give a police interview when arrested in 2018.

Today he pleaded guilty to counts of indecent treatment, making child exploitation material and making recordings in breach of privacy.

He cried when his solicitor read victim impactstatements to him.

The man, who has spent the past 10 months behind bars, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment which will be suspended after he spends a year in custody.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732); Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

child exploitation material editors picks jail rape time-lapse

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    UPDATE: Nurse first on scene at horror head-on hwy crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Nurse first on scene at horror head-on hwy crash

    Breaking A man is still 'critical' after a horror crash on the Bruce Highway.

    REVEALED: First look inside new Gympie amusement centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: First look inside new Gympie amusement centre

    News New holiday fun spot hits the right note with Gympie kids

    Meet the Gympie darts juniors aiming for a Qld spot

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie darts juniors aiming for a Qld spot

    News 'I was not expecting to win I was just there to have fun'