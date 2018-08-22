Menu
How Cyshan Weale set his benchmark after trifecta win

Rebecca Singh
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
Motorsports: Superstar rider Cyshan Weale has set the benchmark for future rides after winning three titles at the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships two weeks ago in Kurri Kurri.

Cyshan was dubbed the champion after winning the 150cc two stroke class, 150cc/250cc and 250cc (premier class) and his dad Shannon said this was a career highlight for Cyshan.

"I'm incredibly proud, the whole family is just over the moon,” he said. "In the lead up the championship, I knew straight away he was going to do well. I knew how bad he wanted it and his track speed in practice was amazing.

"He has set the benchmark. He has done it once and he will have a target on his back but we will have to stay in front of everyone.” With six titles under his belt, Cyshan is aiming it make a career in riding professionally and Shannon believes he can do it.

"He is getting better, smarter and more mature. He's starting to get recognised now and if he keeps doing what he is doing for the next few years he could make a career out of it,” Shannon said.

"It's good for him to have an interest and work hard and it doesn't come easy. He is racing the fastest kids in the country and has to have a level of maturity to do it.”

Despite his humble and quiet nature, Cyshan is a different personality when he gets onto a motorbike.

"When he gets on the bike, Cyshan turns into something else. He is a different kid on a bike, very competitive,” Shannon said. "Cyshan is a very humble kid and quiet. He would not want me to talk about this but I'm allowed to be a proud dad.”

Cyshan will be preparing to record another state title and national title to his name as he starts preparation for the NSW titles in Gosford in September and the Australian titles on Tamworth in October.

