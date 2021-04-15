How COVID is making Gympie Show unlike any other

Organisers have been forced to deal with challenging COVID safety hurdles in their effort to bring the Gympie Show back for 2021.

Novella-length COVID-19 safety guidelines and strict rules on perishables like fruit and vegies are some of the hurdles Gympie Show organisers are working to clear as they continue their efforts to bring the city’s gala event back for the year.

The event, now less than one month away and scheduled for May 13–15, will be the first held since last year’s COVID-enforced cancellation, which was the first year without a Gympie Show since World War II.

Show manager and committee secretary Deb Brown said it was “all systems go” for this year’s event despite the uncertainty of the lingering pandemic and the surprise resignation of president Graham Engeman two months out from the main event.

“We’re doing all the work assuming all will be all good,” Mrs Brown said.

Deb Brown.

Part of making the event happen involves managing all of the rules and regulations required by health officials.

This includes more than 120 pages COVID Safe guidelines and regulations — half of which apply to state’s ag shows in general, while the other half are specific to Gympie’s event.

There were still things being ironed out, too.

“We’re still working with the Health Department on our COVID plan,” Mrs Brown said.

The Gympie Show is required to abide by more than 120 pages of COVID safety regulations this year.

Other hurdles to be cleared relate to the popular food, fruit and vegetable displays.

Mrs Brown said at the moment perishables taken to the show could not be taken back home and needed to be thrown out.

Organisers also need extra signage outlining the COVID safety rules, which include keeping count of the number of people inside a venue at any one time by way of single entrance and exit doors, and the possibility of extra security being required — which adds to the cost of running the event.

“It’s difficult,” Ms Brown said.



And all of the hard work could be erased in the blink of an eye.

Ms Brown says organisers are “hoping and praying” there are no further community outbreaks of the virus.

“We’re hoping and praying everything stays as it is,” she said, pointing to this year’s planned show jumping and equestrian events which are set to bring more than 100 horses and competitors to Gympie from interstate.

“If something happens and they have to close the borders, we won’t have that quality horse jumping we usually do,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Ms Brown said organisers and volunteers were steaming ahead to ensure the show returned for another year.

She implored the community to attend the event and make sure its return was a success.

“It is your country show … there’s no better time than the 2021 show to come along and support those businesses supporting us,” Mrs Brown said.

