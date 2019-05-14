How candidates will keep Wide Bay on top of electric cars

New charge points for electric cars are being unveiled at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

New charge points for electric cars are being unveiled at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Warren Lynam

WITH the death clock ticking on petrol-powered engines and dealership sales targets, the Wide Bay's federal candidates outline their policies to ensure the region is not left in technological dark ages.

*The candidates for One Nation and Fraser Anning's Conservative National party did not respond to these questions.

Daniel Bryar, Greens

Daniel Bryar, Greens candidate for Wide Bay. Contributed

EVs (electric vehicles) make sense for short (<100km/day), frequent journeys and as such will replace the "second car” for families.

To make them affordable and more commonplace, government fleets (local and state as well) should be mandated to buy EVs for 95 per cent of their medium passenger vehicle purchases to seed the second hand market after two (or four) years of use.

This would encourage support businesses to start up knowing there were guaranteed future fleets to service all over the country.

We will also invest in the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles to encourage take-up.

Jason Scanes, Labor

Jason Scanes (Labor) Wide Bay

THE first point to make is it's 50 per cent of new cars sold by 2030 is the target.

There are about 11 million cars on the road; if we look at concentrated areas like Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne they're the areas that are heavily populated with vehicles that travel less than 100km a day.

Electric vehicles and achieving that 50 per cent target I think is quite realistic.

We have a great opportunity across the Wide Bay - we've got great manufacturing facilities and there are opportunities there to attract new industries and emerging technologies.

I'd certainly be looking at how we can attract and further exploit those opportunities in the Wide Bay.

Andrew Schebella, United Australia Party

Andrew Schebella, UAP candidate for Wide Bay. Contributed

LET'S not jump in our electric car just yet.

Let's go at a pace that will not cause additional financial burden.

We want to work with renewables and innovation like electric cars but it must not blow out our living cost.

Australians everywhere are concerned about the future with regards to renewable energy and the UAP has a strong commitment, we are all aware that in Brazil, 90 per cent of all cars run on clean ethanol-based fuel.

Queensland sugar industry needs to be exploited in an ethanol way.

Llew O'Brien, Nationals

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Contributed

THE Government is supporting Australians who drive an electric vehicle through investments in charging stations and a National Electric Vehicle Strategy to coordinate federal, state and local government policy.

We are doing this responsibly, without slugging every Australian at the dealership.

The Coalition has a clear plan for meeting our international targets, one that won't wreck the economy and add to people's transport costs.

Modelling shows Labor's vehicle emissions plans will increase the cost of a new car by up to $4863.

Bill Shorten had three years to develop and consult on a plan to reach Labor's aggressive emissions targets, but the wheels are coming off as Labor fails to answer simple questions to their plan.

Tim Jerome, Independent

Tim Jerome

LABOR and the Greens have made this an issue.

They are the ones who are trying to fast track this initiative.

I believe we need to tread cautiously with this.

We need more cost analysis done of how it will impact the average to low income earners.

If people want to buy an electric car fine but for those who don't, it should not be pushed on them.