How can you save an Aussie animal from certain death?

CALENDAR GIRL: Carrisa Kunde from PETstock in Gympie with a furry friend. The 2018 PetRescue calendars, now on sale, help to save the lives of animals like Carrisa's furry friend. Renee Albrecht

THE 2018 PetRescue calendar hit the shelves at PETstock Gympie last month, raising funds for rescue animals.

Calendars are $3 each and all proceeds go to PetRescue to help save homeless Aussie animals from certain death.

The annual calendar, available at PETstock Gympie as well as online, shows the cutest of the cute, but it's not all puppies and kittens.

PetRescue has rehomed thousands of senior pets and animals of all shapes and sizes including rabbits, ponies and pigs

The calendar not only raises money for a good cause, it also features beautiful photography of animals including Richie the greyhound, Pillow the pig and a paddle of ducks known as The Drakes.

PetRescue chief executive officer Vickie Davy encouraged all Gympie locals to ensure the 2018 calendar made it onto Christmas shopping and wish lists.

"Last year, sales of the calendar raised more than $110,000 for PetRescue, which translated to 12,000 pets finding safe and loving homes over the Christmas and New Year period alone,” Ms Davy said.

"This year we're hoping to raise even more to continue our and PETstocks' joint mission of saving lives and giving homeless pets the best chance of finding a human to love for life.

"The calendar is a celebration of just some of the many animals that have been successfully rescued and rehomed by animal welfare group PetRescue and includes some animals still looking for their forever home.

"It's wonderful to see the animals in loving homes and to celebrate their stories of triumph and new beginnings.

"It also shows people the range of animals available through pet adoption and we're hoping it will lead to many more enquiries about rescuing a pet.”

One star of this year's calendar is Richie the greyhound, rescued by 10-year-old Billy from Perth.

Billy's mother Amanda said after he saw greyhounds at the Royal Show, he talked constantly about them for three years.

For many years, Billy saved his pocket money and eventually found his best friend Richie, a calm, loving and gentle greyhound, via PetRescue.

Richie enjoys homemade casserole dinners, four trips a week to the beach and has become somewhat of a local celebrity.