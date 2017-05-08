How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

Fisher is one of the furry friends waiting to meet their new owners at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

MEET some of the wonderful and loving friends waiting to meet their new owner at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

1. Autumn

Autumn. Contributed

Age: 1 year

YOUNG Autumn is looking forward to a lot of future years cuddling and playing with her new owners - when she's not indulging in a cheeky snooze, that is.

2. Beau

Beau. Contributed

Age: 10 months

Breed: Great dane (mixed)

THIS young gentleman is looking for his new forever home.

Good natured but a bit shy, he is looking forward to meeting someone that is ready to teach me the great things the world can offer.

3. Brax

Brax. Contributed

Age: 10 months

Breed: Neapolitan mastiff / australian bandog (mixed)

BRAX is a goofy and fun loving guy looking for a safe place to have some fun.

If you have other dogs, it would be best for him to meet them in advance before becoming the newest member of your family.

4. Delilah

Delilah. Contributed

Age: 1 year

Breed: Great dane / labrador retriever (mixed)

THIS gentle giant is at her happiest when playing with a ball.

Initially skinny when she arrived, she has been nurtured into health by the shelter's staff.

5. Fisher

Fisher. Contributed

Age: 4 months

FISHER is one of the sweetest natured kittens, a true gentle soul.

He came to the shelter quite unsure and scared but is gaining confidence by the day.

6. Franco

Franco. Contributed

Age: 6 months

THIS beautiful boy loves to offer cuddles, and with a few toys thrown in he will be in heaven.

7. Jessie

Jessie. Contributed

Age: 13 years, 2 months

Breed: Labrador retriever (mixed)

JESSIE came into the shelter as a lost old soul, but a little TLC has got her looking like she's in her golden years.

While she does have some age issues, she will be perfect for someone looking for an older dog to love.

She is currently in a foster home, so contact the shelter to make arrangements to meet her.

8. Mannie

Mannie. Contributed

Age: 1 year

THIS handsome young man is looking for a home which will offer a lot of cuddles and warmth.

9. Sugar

Sugar. Contributed

Age: 1 year, 2 months

AS HER name implies, this girl is as sweet as can be.

She would love to meet her new owner and get to know them before she heads off to her new home.

10. Turbo

Turbo. Contributed

Age: 1 year 10 months

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier / bull arab (mixed)

OUTGOING and energetic, Turbo loves to make new friends, whether they're furry or human.

He is very social and would love to go on new adventures with you.