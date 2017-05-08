23°
News

How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

scott kovacevic
| 8th May 2017 6:22 PM
Fisher is one of the furry friends waiting to meet their new owners at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.
Fisher is one of the furry friends waiting to meet their new owners at the Gympie RSPCA shelter. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MEET some of the wonderful and loving friends waiting to meet their new owner at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

1. Autumn

Autumn.
Autumn. Contributed

Age: 1 year

YOUNG Autumn is looking forward to a lot of future years cuddling and playing with her new owners - when she's not indulging in a cheeky snooze, that is.

2. Beau

Beau.
Beau. Contributed

Age: 10 months

Breed: Great dane (mixed)

THIS young gentleman is looking for his new forever home.

Good natured but a bit shy, he is looking forward to meeting someone that is ready to teach me the great things the world can offer.

3. Brax

Brax.
Brax. Contributed

Age: 10 months

Breed: Neapolitan mastiff / australian bandog (mixed)

BRAX is a goofy and fun loving guy looking for a safe place to have some fun.

If you have other dogs, it would be best for him to meet them in advance before becoming the newest member of your family.

4. Delilah

Delilah.
Delilah. Contributed

Age: 1 year

Breed: Great dane / labrador retriever (mixed)

THIS gentle giant is at her happiest when playing with a ball.

Initially skinny when she arrived, she has been nurtured into health by the shelter's staff.

5. Fisher

Fisher.
Fisher. Contributed

Age: 4 months

FISHER is one of the sweetest natured kittens, a true gentle soul.

He came to the shelter quite unsure and scared but is gaining confidence by the day.

6. Franco

Franco.
Franco. Contributed

Age: 6 months

THIS beautiful boy loves to offer cuddles, and with a few toys thrown in he will be in heaven.

7. Jessie

Jessie.
Jessie. Contributed

Age: 13 years, 2 months

Breed: Labrador retriever (mixed)

JESSIE came into the shelter as a lost old soul, but a little TLC has got her looking like she's in her golden years.

While she does have some age issues, she will be perfect for someone looking for an older dog to love.

She is currently in a foster home, so contact the shelter to make arrangements to meet her.

8. Mannie

Mannie.
Mannie. Contributed

Age: 1 year

THIS handsome young man is looking for a home which will offer a lot of cuddles and warmth.

9. Sugar

Sugar.
Sugar. Contributed

Age: 1 year, 2 months

AS HER name implies, this girl is as sweet as can be.

She would love to meet her new owner and get to know them before she heads off to her new home.

10. Turbo

Turbo.
Turbo. Contributed

Age: 1 year 10 months

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier / bull arab (mixed)

OUTGOING and energetic, Turbo loves to make new friends, whether they're furry or human.

He is very social and would love to go on new adventures with you.

Gympie Times

Topics:  forever home pet adoption rspca rspca ado

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

MEET some of the wonderful and loving friends waiting to meet their new owner at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Horror awakening for sleeping highway driver

The car the Hewitt family was travelling in when they crashed into an abandoned vehicle.

Gympie father rolls car after high-speed highway sleep-driving crash

Blackout hits hundreds of Gympie residents

FALLEN POWERLINES: Hundreds of Gympie residents have lost power after powerlines fell on Fitzpatrick road, Jones Hill.

Fallen powerline causes Gympie blackout

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

VIEWERS waiting for a BBC documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have slammed the British network for the strange clip they used as a lead in.

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.)on the popular east side of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling...

This is the Dream of Country Living on 3.88ha (approx. 10acres)

1395 Mary Valley Road, Dagun 4570

House 3 1 2 $519,000

As soon as you drive down this long driveway past the horses grazing peacefully you know you are in for a special surprise. This stately 1908 Queenslander is...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall, it is being used as a weekend retreat. This...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

OWNER SAYS &#39;&quot;SELL IT!&quot; - Auction Onsite 17th June 11:30am

212 De Castella Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in in your own private parklike gardens is this beautiful home which offers privacy, peace and quiet. Situated on 1.69 ha (4.17acres) at the end of the...

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!