Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey out the front of the school. Gympie High P&C president Malcolm Dodt has questioned predicted funding which reveals Victory College and St Patrick's College will receive more government money than Gympie High over the next decade.

THURSDAY'S Gympie Times reported on the education funding model that came out of Tuesday's Federal Budget.

According to the article the biggest recipients of funding for education in our town were two private schools.

Surely schools that charge fees for students to attend cannot be receiving more funding than their larger public counterparts in our town?

Mal Dodt,

P&C President,

Gympie State High School.