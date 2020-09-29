How Cairns’ biggest drug network was brought undone

IT BEGAN as a quiet public tip-off - a concerned resident questioning the "unexplained wealth" of Edmonton electrician Ryan Hill.

The average income of a young sparky is hardly enough to be buying flash cars, commissioning custom-made boats and lavishing those close to him with expensive gifts, and someone smelt a rat.

They were right.

Convicted Cairns drug trafficker Ryan Hill.

As officers from the Far North's major and organised crime squad tugged at the thread of Hill's seemingly impossible lavish lifestyle, it all slowly began to unravel.

Phones were tapped, surveillance photos were snapped and a range of other undercover strategies were put in place as the players in Hill's drug network unwittingly revealed themselves.

Drugs seized by police during operation Oscar Aymara which were substituted for rock salt, laxatives and flour. Picture: Supplied

For almost two years the now 27-year-old acted as the Cairns figurehead of the group as they tipped kilograms of methylamphetamines, MDMA and cocaine into the city and "misery on to the streets".

Despite becoming aware police were watching after several packages were intercepted, Hill forged on.

When asked if police were shocked by their brazen behaviour, drug squad boss Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Goan said no.

A $108,000 boat purchased by Ryan Hill with the proceeds of drug trafficking. Picture: Supplied

"We're never surprised by greed," he said.

"There is an attraction of ill-gotten gains without true consideration of the consequences which makes the lifestyle appealing. Everyone wants the luxury without getting out and earning it."

MDA tablets seized by police during the Oscar Aymara operation. Picture: Supplied

Police pounced on January 2, 2018, closing Operation Oscar Aymara and arresting Hill and Matthew Hilton, 33, who was later jailed for 10½ years for trafficking.

Just days before, they had intercepted their fourth package - large quantities of meth, MDMA tablets and cocaine - and replaced them with flour, laxatives and rock salt.

The day of the pair's arrest, police, along with the SES and other agencies, dug up the Gordonvale backyard of Hill's father, finding PVC pipes filled with drugs and cash, including the police's dummy packages.

The contents of PVC pipe buried at the Gordonvale home of Ryan Hill's father. Picture: Supplied

The effects of bringing down that network shook the city's underworld, and hit them hard in the hip pocket.

The operation's alleged mastermind, mysterious Sydney businessman Kalid Kanj, fled the country and is believed to be in Lebanon.

