How Briggsy gave Valleys a chance in Gympie Cricket contest

Player of the week Valleys president and all-rounder Brad Brigg.

CRICKET: It was a champion effort by Valleys president and all-rounder Brad Brigg who dominated at the crease with the bat and ball when his side took on Kenilworth on Saturday, November 2 at One Mile Ovals.

Brigg and opener and captain Shane Walker combined to give Valleys a chance as they lost four quick wickets.

Piling on 39 runs and taking a wicket, Brigg said this effort was long overdue.

“It was good to finally get some runs. I have only played a couple games this year so that was my first score this year,” he said.

“It was good to get the ball in the middle of the bat a few times.”

Brigg was under pressure when he set foot on the crease as Valleys were 4/30 and required a decent total.

“I had to slow things down and build an innings with Shane (Walker) and we did that and it was good to get them away,” he said.

“After drinks I tried to up the ante and there were a couple good partnerships and I ended up holding out on the boundary with six overs left.”

Despite only taking one plumb leg before wicket Brigg said it was a good challenge with the Kenilworth openers.

“Their opening batsman (captain Warren Engle) came out swinging from ball one, hit me back over my head twice in two balls and was good to get into that sort of competition again,” he said.

“I had to really think about what I was doing and bowl a few change ups.

“It worked out really well, beat his edge a few times and probably unlucky not to get him in the end.”

In Brigg’s first over was when he struck to dismiss opener Jye Robinson for a golden duck.

“First ball he faced, LBW the ball kept a bit low so that was handy,” he said.

Due to work commitments, Brigg has only played a handful of games and ended up bowling his spell with a leg injury.

“I was a bit rusty, I strained my calf in the first over. So I had to push through that,” he said.

“I ended up bowling my spell out, so it did not cool down. After it cooled down it tightened right up and I have been icing it since.”

It is through this effort on the pitch that Brigg is The Gympie Times Player of the Week.

For the Gympie Regional Cricket results grab Wednesday’s paper.