How Batten's selfless action allowed him to strike for Quins

CRICKET: Not many players have the ability to take a few wickets and then pad up and make more than 50 with the bat but Harlequins all-rounder Andy Batten is one of the few.

Playing in wet conditions against Colts last Saturday, Batten took two wickets and scored an unbeaten 50 to steer his team to victory after the two openers were out for ducks.

"A bit of a wetish pitch helped to move the ball around,” he said.

"This is the second 50 this season, the first one was Murgon for the season opener but it is still only early so a few more hopefully.

"I am aiming for another 100, it would be good to get one. I would need to bat all 40 overs to give it a go but one can try.”

From the three matches he has played this season Batten has four wickets and he does not consider himself a bowler.

The medium-pace bowler is a wicket-keeper for Wide Bay but is selflessly slotting in wherever the team needs.

"I am more of a batsman but I am just helping the team out with bowling than keeping,” he said.

"I bowled a few years ago before I got my chance to keep for Gympie Gold and I had to bowl to keep my spot and I learnt from there.

"Bowling is my fitness in the nets and I just bowled ball after ball in the nets. I make the ball hit the seam and move from there.”

His natural ability has allowed him to be such a versatile player for the Harlequins XI.

"That is why I can bowl, keep and bat,” he said.

"A lot of things need a bit more practice, I cannot be perfect at everything. Just have to keep working on what you cannot do.”

Harlequins take on Kenilworth today and Batten said the key would be targeting opener Steve Ledger.

"We get Ledger out early; that will be the goal for the game,” he said.

"You have to hope he hits a bad shot. He is very hard to bowl to, he is one of the best Coast cricketers going around and is a very good cricketer.

"We field well as a team and that is what has been getting us through.”

Harlequins v Colts at 12.30pm on Kozminsky Oval, One Mile.