How backpackers are helping Australia survive the pandemic

Japanese backpacker Aki Funada, 31 of Hiroshima, fruit picking tomatoes in Queensland, as the federal governments works on ways of keeping people like her in Australia “just a little bit longer”. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

THE backpackers whose working holidays help keep Australia’s agriculture and tourist industries afloat will be urged to “stay just a little bit longer” as the federal government acts to protect the nation’s food supplies.

As the coronavirus lockdown takes effect at state and national borders, the backpackers who work on many near-Gympie farms and who often spend their wages at resort centres from Imbil to Rainbow Beach, have been the subject of urgent roundtable talks this week aimed at keeping them here if possible.

A spokesman for Agriculture Minister David Littleproud yesterday confirmed that round table discussions had been held involving Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and agriculture industry leaders.

The spokesman said overseas working holiday visitors had been recognised as a vital part of Australia’s food security in the time of COVID-19.

He confirmed that Mr Dutton is considering visa concessions to allow backpackers to extend their stay, as workers and tourists.

The government is also looking into ways to allow farm workers, including overseas visitors, to travel safely around the country, despite border closures, in response to picking seasons and other seasonal industry needs.

A final decision was yet to be announced, the spokesman said.

But Mr Littleproud said proper supply chains for materials, machinery and product were vital to the maintenance of food production.

“The Commonwealth is guaranteeing food production and supply as we deal with the virus’s spread,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I am in constant dialogue with farming groups, the states, supermarkets and my department to make sure there’s food on the table for all Australians,” he said.

“As far as the Commonwealth is concerned, food production and supply is an essential service. Feeding the nation is an essential service.

“This means state-imposed border shutdowns will not affect agricultural supply chains.

“The trucks carrying food and produce will get through to the shops.

“Feed, hay, fertiliser and other agricultural materials will continue being delivered to farms.

“We’ve got plenty of supply and the freight lanes across the country are being kept clear.

“Maintaining food production, access to workers, agricultural supply lines, transportation and logistics is absolutely critical and will not be affected by any of the measures aimed at curbing the virus’s spread,” he said.