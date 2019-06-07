How anglers can make the most of the perfect conditions

BEAUTY: Max Kelly hooked up with (and later released) this thumper longtail tuna while casting a soft plastic off the rocks on the Noosa National Park headland.

THE weather we have seen over the last couple of weeks would have to have be some of the best we have seen this year for anglers.

Creeks and rivers

QUALITY tailor have been in good number in the lower stretches of the creeks. Big live baits at night have been the most consistent option to target the larger fish.

Jaxon Quinn picked up this 45cm tailor on a surface lure in the upper Noosa estuary.

Surface lures have also been accounting for their fair share of quality sized tailor.

Be prepared to lose a few however as this fish are very toothy, Lucky Craft G Splash and Bassday Sugapens being the lures of choice.

Bream numbers are also starting to increase throughout the Creeks.

Jack Pockran boated this blue maori cod at Sunshine Reef.

Lightly weighted flesh baits like fresh mullet and frozen prawn have been the best approach.

Golden, giant and tea leaf trevally numbers are also on the increase with the low light periods the most productive.

Carlo Point, Alligator Creek and Inskip point have been the most active areas.

Surface lures have been very popular another option has also been small plastics like the Zman Grubz.

Gotcha - Yellowtail kingfish from a recent Trekka 2 trip to Double Island Point.

Snapper Creek and the sand banks around Tin Can are still providing good numbers of whiting on live worm and yabby baits.

Beaches

TEEWAH Beach has again produced some good jewies on large flesh and whole fish baits.

Either side of the new moon is always good for jew as the fish will move into the closer gutters in search of food.

As a lot of the time jew will mouth the baits before taking them, some anglers will interpret this as a bite and pull the hooks clear.

Inskip beach is also fishing well for dart and bream with the top of the tide the prime time.

Make sure you have your squid jigs with you as quite a few have been taken around the sink hole at Inskip Point.

Offshore

DOUBLE Island Reefs has been fishing exceptionally well.

Quality Spanish mackerel and Tuna are in good numbers.

Mixed reef species like red emperor, snapper, grassy sweetlip, cod jew, cobia and pearl perch have all been taken.

North Reef has been the spot for good numbers of squire along with pelagics like spotted and Spanish mackerel.

Up in Hervey Bay, Rooney's has been good for sweetlip and squire with anything tasty seeming to be taxed by the sharks.

Platypus Bay has again seen plenty of tuna including long tails and mack tuna.

Freshwater

THE bass have been schooling in the main basin of Lake McDonald have been falling for a well presented micro jigs and soft plastics worked through the schools to get a reaction bite.

Bass in Borumba have also been holding deep with the temperature drops.

You may find the odd fish in the shallower water a little later in the day, shallow divers may be worth a throw at the weed lines.

