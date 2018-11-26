How Al's Briefs stopped 'Fasta' clean sweep

FROM LEFT: Al's Briefs, Daryl Gardiner and Joanne Gardiner, jockey Sally Sweeney, Mark Hutton and Gympie Turf Club president Shane Gill at the Gympie track on Saturday.

HORSE Racing: Bundaberg galloper Al's Briefs stopped a Fasta Than Light clean sweep as he won Saturday's $20,000 Gympie Turf Club 150 years of Racing Gold Cup.

The Darryl Gardiner trained eight-year-old Brief Truce gelding was superbly ridden by apprentice Sally Sweeney who tracked the favourite and leader, Fasta than Light (6/4, M. Nakao), all the way before challenging the triple Gympie Cup winner in the straight.

Races - Winning horse Fasta Than Light ridden by Miki Nakao. Leeroy Todd

With a 4kg weight advantage, Al's Briefs gradually wore down Fasta than Light to win by a neck on the line.

The confidently backed Hanover Square (9/4, J. Hoopert) was about three lengths back in third ahead of Schindler in the 1170m Cup.

A $2500 bargain buy for Bundaberg owner Mark Hutton, Al's Briefs has now won 13 races since joining the Gardiner stable, including three wins and a second in his four Gympie starts. The victory in Saturday's Gold Cup took his prize money to over $100,000.

Most of his wins being on soft tracks such as Gladstone, Bundaberg and Gympie as well as the 2017 Eidsvold Cup.

Digger's Cup to Duff

ALTHOUGH beaten in the Gold Cup, the Pat Duff stable still went home a winner when Prince of Flinders (6/1, M. Nakao) won the $15,000 Diggers Cup over 1470m.

Prince of Flinders (5g by Drumbeats from a Falvelon mare) ran home strongly from back in the field early to win convincingly by three lengths from Fort Meyer (8/1, M. Crawford) with the Gardiner trained Penny Shares (7/2, S. Sweeney) a distant third.

Races - Miki Nakao (Winning Jockey), Fasta Than Light (Horse), Cedric Duff (Strapper), Glen and Megan (Absent) Abbott (Owners), Nathan Abbott (Owner's Son), Pat Duff (Trainer), Terry Nolan and Shane Gill. Leeroy Todd

His first start for a couple of months, Prince of Flinders is part owned by Tony and Cheryl Connolly.

Trainer Pat Duff and his daughter, Susie, also share in ownership of the five-year-old.

500th winner

RESILIENT leading country jockey Jason Hoopert clocked up his 500th winner in riding Pipemajor to victory in the day's first race, the 1470m maiden.

Hoopert was severely injured in a horror race fall at Kilcoy mid-2006 and was given medical opinion that he would not ride again.

However, the Wondai born and raised jockey bounced back into the saddle and has won the south-east Queensland Country Jockey's title for the last three years.

Races - Race 5 winner - Te Rangi ridden by Jason Hoopert. LEEROY TODD

Maiden winner, Pipemajor (5g by Red Element) is trained by Gordon Hay on his Woodford property and was coming off good recent form at Dalby and the Sunshine Coast.

Pipemajor (7/4) ran on solidly to defeat stablemates Targets (H. Phillips) and the fast finishing Heirsroc (C. Eaton).

Trainer Gordon Hay was originally from Gympie and trained here for some time also.

Jockey Jason Hoopert recorded the second leg of a winning double on Gympie trained Sasia who took the full QTIS money of $10,000 in winning the 850m QTIS maiden for Gympie trainer Terry Hong.

This promising Rothesay four-year-old mare was sent out the odds-on favourite at her third race start for the Hong stable following a Chinchilla second and a first up Gympie second.

Sasia was always in command from the 850m start and bolted in by almost seven lengths from Brilliant Mistake and Craiglea Zed.

Sasia is raced by Terry and wife, Paula who bought out the other shareholders following Sasia's initial sojourn with leading trainer, Toby Edmonds. Unhappily, Sasia bled for the second time in the race and is now banned from competing.

Stumble costs win

EQUIANO mare Royal Equiano made up for her unlucky Gympie defeat recently with a strong win in the $10,000 Class B over 1170m. Trained here by Cherie Vick and ridden by Robbie Faehr, Royal Equiano (5/2) was always prominent in running before winning by almost 3 lengths.

The 10/9 on favourite, Big Shaka (S. Sweeney) blundered badly at the start, losing considerable ground before running home strongly for a most unlucky second with Windquest (11/2, J. Hoopert) third.