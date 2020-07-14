How a positive Facebook page is making our region better

GYMPIE man Mal Dodt and Langshaw rescue organisation Hope Reins have been nominated for separate Queensland Community Achievement awards.

The awards exist to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses are making throughout Queensland.

Mal Dodt has been nominated for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award and Hope Reins Inc for the Australia Community Group of the Year Award.

Nominations are still open until August 5.

Mr Dodt has bee nominated for more than one reason, but particularly for his positive Facebook page.

Home page of Mal Dodt’s Facebook page, Gympie the Real Treasure is the Town, for which he has been nominated for a Queensland Community Achievement Award.

His Facebook page, Gympie the Real Treasure is the Town, promotes Gympie to locals and people all over the world. IT has a following of more than 9000 and features daily posts of heritage photos, current photos and points of interest. This is all done in his own time.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran announced the winners of the 2020 Australia Day Awards in front of a packed crowd at the Civic Centre.- Malcolm Dodt (2020 Citizen of the Year)

He has also had bumper stickers and coffee cups made up with the slogan #lovegympie.

Mr Dodt has served as president of the One Mile State School P & C for 10 years, during this time the committee raised the funds to supply the entire school with air conditioning. When the school lost some building due to fire, he worked at the school for weeks leaving his paid staff to run his business.

He has served as Gympie State High School P & C president since 2017. He has always been involved in attending the school camps in a hands-on supporting role for students, teachers and other parents.

Mr Dodt and his wife Nicole have also run school discos and blue light discos for many years. His nomination states he has also been a volunteer member of Gympie Medical Response under St Johns Ambulance for many years.

The Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award acknowledges those individuals making a significant contribution at a local level in Queensland. Selfless people who, through their actions, have positively impacted the lives of others and their community. The Community Hero Award acknowledges those everyday people doing extraordinary things within their local communities.

Hope Reins runs numerous programs suited to a range of people from a C5 program, where people from the age of five go for two hours each week for eight weeks.

Working with a volunteer, they learn about safety around horses and how horses communicate with people, basic natural horsemanship and learn about themselves while loving the rescued horses.

Kylie Read and Ruth Polley, Hope Reins

Hope Reins mentoring and leadership program is designed for high school age students who would like to volunteer at Hope Reins, where they learn about self worth, working with others, conflict resolution, how to control their emotions, supporting and encouraging others, problem solving, communication, finding their strengths through working as a team with our horses.

Brave On is designed to help women over 18 grow in confidence, self awareness and leadership, and to recognise their strengths, find their courage and self worth.

These are just some of the extraordinary program run from the humble Langshaw property where most of the horses have been rescued.

Hope Reins is in its 10th year of operation. Over the last 10 years it has provided more than a million dollars in free services to the Gympie community and beyond.

Hope Reins: Kylie Read and Ruth Polley. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

In the past few years the property has been a victim of the drought and now, the coronavirus.

The Awards Australia Community Group of the Year Award - which Hope Reins is nominated for - recognises groups that make a significant contribution to their community, share a strong sense of team spirit, and play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, commercial and environmental prosperity of their region. Whether it be working together on an event, restoration project, providing a service or program, it is important to recognise and encourage these groups, as their efforts help to make our communities stronger and more vibrant.Open to any community group or not-for-profit organisation.

Nominations Close: Wednesday 5 August 2020

Judging: Tuesday 29 September 2020

Awards Presentation: Friday 27 November 2020