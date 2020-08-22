Menu
The man landed in court after he was found with a suspected stolen envelope he had used to write notes on at a friend’s place. File photo
How a Gympie passenger was brought undone by an envelope

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
22nd Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who was caught with less than a gram of marijuana and an envelope he had used to take notes on has paid a hefty fine after police charged him with possessing suspected stolen property.

Police, executing a search warrant on June 30 of this year at Mango Hill, pulled over a car and detained Nicholas Donald Michael Harrison, 30, who was the front passenger, and searched his bag.

Police found a clip seal bag with 0.5g of marijuana, and a sealed envelope that Harrison had used as a notepad.

Police said the letter was a bill, which was not addressed to Harrison, but to a Southside property, and it had handwritten notes on the outside.

When asked where it came from Harrison said he did not want to say as he thought it might have been stolen by a friend.

Harrison said his car had broken down and while at a friend’s house he made a call, and grabbed the nearest piece of paper to take notes, which happened to be the letter, and then took it with him.

Harrison, who was already on probation until December this year, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing marijuana and one charge of possessing an item suspected to have been tainted property and was fined $450.

