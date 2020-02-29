How a Gympie dog survived eating deadly pine nut seeds

MIRACLE: Gympie Veterinary Services saved a dog who had eaten 13 palm nut seeds. Khan has now recovered following the potentially fatal situation. Photo: Gympie Veterinary Services

MIRACLE: Gympie Veterinary Services saved a dog who had eaten 13 palm nut seeds. Khan has now recovered following the potentially fatal situation. Photo: Gympie Veterinary Services

A PET owner followed his gut instinct when he noticed his dog was not eating and had vomited his breakfast one morning.

He took his dog, Khan, to Gympie Veterinary Services for a check-up where they discovered Khan had eaten 13 palm nut seeds.

“The palm seeds could have been fatal due to the risk of perforation of the intestines which could lead to leakage of the bowel contents into the abdomen causing septic peritonitis and organ failure,” a Gympie Veterinary Services spokeswoman said.

Khan was then X-rayed which showed circular objects in his intestine.

“The surgical procedure took approximately one hour to perform.

“Most of these procedures can take between 40 minutes and two hours depending on complexity,” the vet said.

The vet urged pet owners to be cautious when on large properties.

“Ensure dogs are fed a nutritionally balanced diet. If you notice your dog is attracted to this kind of plant or behaviour, remove the temptation, i.e. fence off area or remove vegetation,” the vet said.

Khan has since recovered from the potentially fatal situation.