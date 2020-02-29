Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIRACLE: Gympie Veterinary Services saved a dog who had eaten 13 palm nut seeds. Khan has now recovered following the potentially fatal situation. Photo: Gympie Veterinary Services
MIRACLE: Gympie Veterinary Services saved a dog who had eaten 13 palm nut seeds. Khan has now recovered following the potentially fatal situation. Photo: Gympie Veterinary Services
News

How a Gympie dog survived eating deadly pine nut seeds

Philippe Coquerand
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PET owner followed his gut instinct when he noticed his dog was not eating and had vomited his breakfast one morning.

He took his dog, Khan, to Gympie Veterinary Services for a check-up where they discovered Khan had eaten 13 palm nut seeds.

“The palm seeds could have been fatal due to the risk of perforation of the intestines which could lead to leakage of the bowel contents into the abdomen causing septic peritonitis and organ failure,” a Gympie Veterinary Services spokeswoman said.

Khan was then X-rayed which showed circular objects in his intestine.

“The surgical procedure took approximately one hour to perform.

“Most of these procedures can take between 40 minutes and two hours depending on complexity,” the vet said.

The vet urged pet owners to be cautious when on large properties.

“Ensure dogs are fed a nutritionally balanced diet. If you notice your dog is attracted to this kind of plant or behaviour, remove the temptation, i.e. fence off area or remove vegetation,” the vet said.

Khan has since recovered from the potentially fatal situation.

gympie dogs gympie dog survived gympie veterinary services
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YOUR GUIDE: 57 Open Homes across the Gympie region

        YOUR GUIDE: 57 Open Homes across the Gympie region

        News Privately positioned, there is a sense of extravagance and tranquil living once you set foot through the grand entry door.

        BREAKING: Man charged over alleged glassing, bashing

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man charged over alleged glassing, bashing

        News Allegations a 23-year-old was attacked at a Gympie nightclub on Wednesday night

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        premium_icon Councillor calls for fairer rates burden for farmers

        News There has been concern that rates on higher valued properties, particularly in...