How a gold coin gift can make you look good this Christmas

WRAPPED IN CHRISTMAS: Charity fund raisers (for Little Haven Paliative Care and the Community bus) Glenyce Hartwig, Betty Smith and Sandra Morley, are out to make you look good this Christmas.
Arthur Gorrie
by

POSSIBLY one of the hardest things about Christmas is wrapping up the presents - you know, like neatly.

If you too are a Christmas wrapping klutz, your gold coin donation to the charity fund raisers at Gympie Central shopping centre could be the best $2 you ever spent.

For those who think $1 is still a gold coin donation, you are obviously not entirely carried away by the Christmas spirit (and unaware of the effects of inflation).

But have no fear, the Christmas wrapping volunteers might even be prepared to negotiate, as they work tirelessly in aid of Little Haven Palliative Care and the Community Bus. They may take a little finding, but if you run into people like Glenyce Hartwig, Sandra Morley and Betty Smith, that may be a reward in itself.

You can find them way down the back of the centre, at the end past the food.

