How a community rallied to give a man a second chance

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Karter Truck Hire co-owner Kirsty Dowd, Samantha Davis, (centre, right) Jodie Davis and Breanna Rix are just four people out of many who have lent a helping hand to (centre) Dave to help him out of homelessness. Shannen McDonald

What started as a Facebook post, catalyst for change Breanna Rix, has shone a light on the strength and power of the Whitsunday community while recognising the reality of homelessness in the region.

Miss Rix shared to Facebook explaining how after a several weeks of noticing a man spending time around the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, before deciding to ask him the tough question 'hey mate, are you sleeping in your car?'.

The post amounted to a wave of support from people living in the area who were willing to assist the man, Dave, who at the time was experiencing homelessness, in regaining his independence again.

After more than 170 post likes and almost 200 post comments later, and less than 24 hours later, Dave had a place to stay, employment, and countless helping hands ready to assist him move forward.

Witnessing the outburst of people willing to make a difference, Miss Rix said with the abundance of kind hearts in the Whitsundays along with the power of numbers, a lot of positive change could continue to be made.

"Today we've helped one person, tomorrow we can help another," she said.

"I wasn't interested in his past, he didn't need to justify it to me - I was only interested in moving him forward.

"When I made the post I was hoping our community would come together because there have been so many times where we have shown how strong we are and how many beautiful hearts we do have here.

"I did get a bit of back lash but that was the minority - a majority of it was kind hearted people looking to help."

Miss Rix said Dave received an out pour of support including offers of short- and long-term accommodation, help with his car, showers, laundry, hair cuts and food.

Club Croc donated a night of accommodation last week before Dave was offered a place to say for a few months by Jodie and Samantha Davis who currently had a vacant property, waiting to be renovated.

"At the end of the day Dave's situation could be our situation or it could be someone we love" Mrs Davis said.

"Jodie is really big on giving and sharing what we have, and it also feels good to give.

"The flip side of it all as well is that there is someone in that property keeping an eye on it all, so Dave is helping us out as well."

Karter Truck Hire co-owner Kirsty Dowd jumped on board by offering Dave employment to help load and drive their trucks when needed.

Mrs Dowd said leaders for change like Miss Rix were highly valuable members of the Whitsunday community.

"I'm driven by people like Breanna because she puts the call out and I go 'yep what can I do'," she said.

"When you get a team of people together, then real change can happen."

Miss Rix said Dave did seek emergency relief in the area but not being a long-term local meant he was unaware of all the available services.

During their initial conversation Miss Rix did direct Dave to helpful service but before any action was taken, her Facebook post already attracted other offers support.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support chief executive officer Wayne Horwood said the issue of homelessness does go under-recognised in the Whitsundays and is something the community needs to begin addressing more.

Currently there is funding for emergency relief in the region, but limited funding for emergency accommodation, resulting in difficulties in providing shelter for those who do not qualify for more long-term housing under the services of Whitsunday Housing Company.