Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LASTING LEGACY: The Gibbons family in happier times: Kevin, Jake, Tania and Shane.
LASTING LEGACY: The Gibbons family in happier times: Kevin, Jake, Tania and Shane. Contributed
Health

How a 17 year old wish changed hundreds of lives

Nick Wright
by
9th Jun 2019 5:11 PM | Updated: 10th Jun 2019 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT months on from his tragic passing, Jake Gibbons lives on.

In October last year, the 31 year old passed away from brain injuries sustained during an abseiling accident at The Leap. As per Jake's wishes, expressed when he was 17, his organs were donated.

His parents Kevin and Tania Gibbons will share their story at a donors Service of Remembrance at the Clarion Hotel Mackay on Sunday afternoon.

While devastated by the loss of their son, Mr Gibbons said the family had drawn strength from the knowledge Jake had enabled others to live in his passing.

Five men received organs from Jake's donation, and his father said it was touching to know so many lives had been changed.

"We've used it as a positive for our grief of losing our son and that's the positive for the people who have lost their family and donated," Mr Gibbons said.

"It's positive knowing he's out there somewhere, helping someone else out - that's how we try and use it.

"We don't know who they are but ... there might be kids who have a father they can grow up with. It might be somebody who doesn't have kids who may be able to have them now.

"That makes us really happy ... we have something to be proud of. We were always proud of our son, but now we are still proud of him because of what he has done, even after he's left this world."

Sunday's ceremony will be one of reflection and remembrance, and is open to anyone that has been touched by organ and tissue donation.

Families who have donated a loved ones organs will be in attendance, as will those who have benefited from donors.

Mrs Gibbons recalled her son's generous nature - from his involvement with Vision Australia to his monthly donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation.

Of the five who received his organs, three had anonymously written letters to the family to express their gratitude.

Mrs Gibbons implored others who were unsure of registering to be a donor to get behind the cause, and said while it might seem daunting the rewards justified the action.

"Our youngest son (Shane) said when we were talking to the organ team ... it wasn't just five people, it was all their extended family and friends," she said.

"Jake hasn't just helped five people, he's helped hundreds.

"Everyone may have doubts over whether they are doing the right thing. I think it's the best thing to do."

The service will begin at 2pm in the Clarion's Marina View Room.

clarion hotel jake gibbons organ donation organ donor remembrance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Accused drink driver brings booze with him to court

    premium_icon Accused drink driver brings booze with him to court

    News A GYMPIE man accused of driving under the influence of liquor has been reprimanded for bringing a drink, or several, with him to court.

    Two Goomboorian crashes in one day on Tin Can Bay Rd

    premium_icon Two Goomboorian crashes in one day on Tin Can Bay Rd

    News Queensland Ambulance Service reports on truck and car in two crashes

    Navy officer from Kilkivan earns Queen's Birthday honour

    premium_icon Navy officer from Kilkivan earns Queen's Birthday honour

    News Growing up in Kilkivan prepared Laurie Choate for life in the navy.

    Community leaders bring honour to Gympie region with OAMs

    premium_icon Community leaders bring honour to Gympie region with OAMs

    News Henry Bath and Maureen Costello recognised for lifetime efforts