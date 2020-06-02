How 36 Gympie people helped this little girl

Find out how 36 Gympie people helped this happy little 5-year-old.

Find out how 36 Gympie people helped this happy little 5-year-old.

The Fred Hollows Foundation is thanking the Gympie community for its continued generosity and support during a difficult year.

In the past year, 36 people from Gympie have become regular supporters of the foundation.

Founding director Gabi Hollows said the unwavering support and generosity from the local community is inspiring and a reminder of the true-blue Australian spirit that Fred loved so much.

“I know that this is undoubtedly a challenging time for many of our supporters,” Ms Hollows said.

“This certainly is our toughest year; trying to restore sight to people who are needlessly blind during a global pandemic.

“To see the Gympie community’s continued generosity warms my heart and reminds me of the true, altruistic Australian spirit that has kept the foundation alive for 27 years.

“Thank you to the people of Gympie for continuing the foundation’s work and keeping Fred’s dream alive. I am truly grateful.”

Five-year old Night Baeni with mum Deborah and dad Stephen in Kenya.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation began contributing to local responses across the world by redirecting resources to fight the pandemic.

Many health care workers who usually focus on eye care, such as nurses in eye hospitals in the Philippines and Kenya, have been using their medical expertise on the frontlines.

One of the patients that the Gympie community helped was five-year-old Night from Kenya.

Night was just five years old when her parents, Deborah and Stephen, discovered she had cataracts in both eyes.

Their lives changed the day a community health worker, trained by The Fred Hollows Foundation, visited their village and said their little girl could get help.

After a five-hour journey, Night and Stephen arrived at the Sabatia Eye Hospital.

When the quick and simple procedure was completed, Night’s eye patches were lifted and, much to her delight, she could see again.

To help The Fred Hollows Foundation continue its work, donate at www.hollows.org, call 1800 352 352 or text your name to 0457 555 755.