How 10,000kg of food was rescued from Gympie landfill

Intelligent movements like OzHarvest rescue a great deal of wasted food and use it to feed hungry mouths. David Nielsen

WHILE millions throughout the world are starving and thousands in our own lucky country go hungry, my children refuse to eat an apple or banana with a blemish or a bruise.

I am not much better. And our food retailers know it.

It's the reason western society finds itself in the ridiculous situation where millions of tonnes of perfectly good, fresh food is ploughed under or dumped into landfill every year - and that is just in Australia.

It is a disgrace, and we are all culpable.

Thank goodness for intelligent movements like OzHarvest which now rescues a great deal of that wasted food and uses it to feed hungry mouths.

It seems like a no brainer; a common sense solution to two problems.

Yet it is not run by government. It relies on volunteers, donations, fundraisers and council grants.

Since the arrival of OzHarvest in Gympie less than six months ago, 10,000kg of otherwise wasted fruit, vegetable, baked goods and pantry items have been rescued and used to feed the hungry at five local schools and two charities.

Across Australia more than 100 tonne of food is rescued each week from 3000 food donors including supermarkets, hotels, airports, wholesalers, farmers, corporate events, catering companies, shopping centres, delis, cafes, restaurants and boardrooms. If you can help in any way call 1800 108 006.