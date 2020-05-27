Housing stimulus would mean $6.3 million in work for Gympie

More than 20 new homes would be built in Gympie if the residential construction stimulus happens. Picture: Zak Simmonds

AN ADDITIONAL 21 new homes with a combined value of $6.3 million would be built in Gympie if new stimulus measures were introduced, according to Master Builders.

The lastest report from Master Builders Australia has identified the need for urgent measures to counter a looming building industry “crisis”.

Master Builders CEO Grant Galvin welcomed the first instalment of the Queensland Government stimulus package, but stressed action on a much broader basis was needed.

Master Builders is pushing for a $40,000 homeowners grant for all new homes built, to provide a lifeline for residential construction activity.

Master Builders regional manager Will Wilson said earlier today an additional 21 homes would be built in the Gympie region because of the stimulus package, almost 300 on the Sunshine Coast, 360 on the Gold Coast and 110 in Wide Bay.

At an average cost of $300,000 that equated to a $6.3 million injection into the region.

“In the good times, 21 houses is a good month in the Gympie region,” Mr Wilson said.

“The dollar value that represents to the local economy is pretty good. People who would not otherwise have a new home get a new home, and it helps create work for local subcontractors who would otherwise not have work.”