Housing authorities work to find Lyn a home

THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji.

HOUSING Minister Mick de Brenni has responded quickly to The Gympie Times' distressing report on the plight of 71-year-old Lynette Lowe last week, and how she had been left homeless.

"It's very distressing to hear about this lady's situation, and the local Housing Service Centre in Maroochydore is currently working diligently to help so that she will soon have a safe home,” Mr Brenni said.

"Sadly, this lady's situation is not unique.

"Homelessness and domestic and family violence affect too many Queenslanders.

SLEEPING ROUGH: Homelessness is rising due to housing affordability. Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

"Elder abuse is one of the most disturbing forms of abuse, and sadly it is often perpetrated by a family member. Whether it's physical, emotional or financial, it's a form of domestic abuse that is often hard to recognise and can go unreported.

"It is something this government takes very seriously, and we have implemented a number of measures to raise awareness in the community.

THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji. Rowan Schindler

"This includes injecting $900,000 per year over three years starting in 2017-18 to expand the Seniors Legal and Support Services and the Elder Abuse Prevention Unit's services.

"These important services are working to educate, support and protect our seniors on a range of issues, from elder abuse to financial abuse.

"People who are concerned that an elderly person is being abused and in need of assistance can call the Elder Abuse helpline on 1300 651 192.

"The Department of Housing and Public Works has also allocated $123 million in 2016-17 to fund 126 non-government organisations who deliver 225 specialist homelessness services across Queensland. In the Gympie area alone, over $1.02 million has been allocated to support two specialist homelessness services.

"The department also leases a variety of accommodation used as crisis accommodation in the Gympie area.”