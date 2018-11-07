Houses, business, farms hit in Gympie region crime spike

Thieves' score a massive haul at Bollier

THIEVES have targeted another rural part of the Gympie region, stealing motorbikes, speakers, tools and other equipment worth many thousands of dollars from a shipping container at Bryant Rd.

Police said yesterday that between September 1 and October 26, offenders entered the property and stole the following items from a secured container ship:

Off-road motorcycle, White Honda XR600;

Off-road motorcycle, Black Honda CRF250;

Off-road motorcycle, Green in colour;

Two x Sony surround sound systems;

NAD Ampilfier;

Multiple speakers;

Three x Husqvarna chainsaws;

Scorpion Generator;

Sigweld welder;

Makita power saw;

Avanti wheels with silver rim on outside edge.

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Properties broken into while occupants home

FOUR homes have been broken into in the Gympie region in the last four months while the people who lived there were at home - two at Goomeri, one at Rainbow Beach and one Gympie CBD business.

After breaking and entering, the offenders found the keys to the car in one instance, and then stole the car, police said.

The break and enters happened in:

River Rd, Gympie (business address);

Barnes St, Goomeri;

MacTaggart Rd, Goomeri; and

Orania St, Rainbow Beach.

"All vehicles were secure at the time but due to the homes being insecure offenders came inside and helped themselves, all victims were home at the time of offences,” police said.

”We call these 'sneak breaks' where offenders randomly try doors and windows to see if they are unlocked. Please think to place keys in a less obvious location at home - NOT on hooks on the wall, top draws or kitchen bench tops along with your handbags, wallets and mobile phone - think outside the box and make them hard to find.”