Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
Crime

Housemate ‘took secret intimate photos’ of woman

by Emily Cosenza
15th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

A man has been slapped with charges for allegedly hiding a camera in his housemate's wardrobe and capturing a huge amount of intimate images of her without her knowing.

ACT Police arrested the 30-year-old man on Monday after his roommate reported finding the device at their Turner home in Canberra's north on Saturday.

An investigation lead to his electronic equipment being seized and the discovery of 95 files containing intimate images of the woman taken over 22 consecutive days this year.

He was bailed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on January 18.

Originally published as Housemate 'took secret, intimate photos'

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        Premium Content Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        News Gladys Edwards died in the most horrific fashion nearly 79 years ago today, but her desperate final act meant her daughter Marie is still alive today.

        A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        Premium Content A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        News A moving tribute from her family to beloved Widgee woman Myrna McIntosh, who passed...

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit

        Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Premium Content Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Property It might be 106 years old, but this Coast pub still has a lot of life left in her ...