24°
News

Households slow on NBN uptake as halfway mark nears

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson | 31st May 2017 4:11 PM
Workers laying fibre NBN cable. Picture : Chris Higgins
Workers laying fibre NBN cable. Picture : Chris Higgins Chris Higgins

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA'S National Broadband Network neared its halfway mark today, revealing more than five million homes and businesses were now ready to connect to the multibillion-dollar project.

But fewer than half those households and firms were actually using NBN services, figures showed, and critics warned parts of the network would have to be rebuilt in as little as five years to keep up with Australia's need for increasing download speeds.

More than 5.03 million of 11.9 million Australian premises were now hooked up to the network and ready for service, NBN Co revealed, up from 3.8 million at the start of the year.

NBN Co chief network engineering officer Peter Ryan credited the company's use of copper and pay-TV cable connections with speeding up the rollout, and said it was on track "to reach our end goal by 2020".

"We are building the NBN network and activating end users faster than we have ever done before, and are currently making over 60,000 premises serviceable each week," Mr Ryan said.

But the number of consumers using NBN services was lagging behind its connection rate, as less than half the households ready to connect to the network had signed up to use it.

Just 2.2 million households and businesses had taken out NBN services so far, figures showed, and while 250,000 premises were "made serviceable" each month, only 130,000 users signed up to an NBN service.

All Australian telephone and fixed broadband users will have to adopt the service within 18 months of their home being declared "ready for service," however, when existing phone and internet connections will be cut.

But Internet Australia executive director Laurie Patton said while the NBN's rollout had accelerated, it was a false economy created by using inferior, slower technology, such as old copper phone lines.

"We are not building a 21st century broadband network," he said. "When they finish, it's only a matter of five or 10 years that they'll have to rebuild large segments of the network with fibre (optic cable)."

The NBN is expected to connect 9.1 million homes and businesses by 2018.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  editors picks internet nbn

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

That winning feeling, as post-Traveston dam bargain becomes super hot property

That winning feeling, as post-Traveston dam bargain becomes...

Bargain Mary Valley home becomes super-hot $1.4 million business

Fidget spinner recall: risk of serious injury or death

FIDGET WARNING: The Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner may have an unsecure battery compartment. If the battery is swallowed, it could lead to serious injury or death.

Popular toy recalled for causing risk of injury or death

$500 cash prize up for grabs at fundraising day

No Caption

Motorcycle club fundraise for mate

Short films will warm up Gympie's winter

ALL GROWN UP: A still from last year's Heart of Gold Festival feature Girl Asleep.

Short films will warm up winter

Local Partners

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

A COUPLE and their two young children were left 'traumatised' after their four-wheel-drive plunged into water.

Diver encounters 23 sharks in one spot: Why they're converging

STUNNING: A dive at Rainbow Beach's Wolf Rock on the weekend gave divers an up-close encounter with more than 20 sharks.

Unseasonably high water temp, rain and ocean currents need vigilance

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

New South Wales and Queensland get into an all-in brawl during a 2010 State of Origin match (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

Curran goes Disney for launch of Relay for Life 2017

RELAY FOR LIFE: Gympie West State School students were among the many Relay for Life teams taking part in last year's event.

Disney theme for this year's Relay for Life

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for May 31-June 4

10 places to get in on the Origin action in Gympie

Join in all the Origin action at one of these top Gympie venues

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

country comfort 2 enjoy at its best!

L528 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 5 OFFERS OVER...

Are you ready for a country lifestyle without the hard work? This property is fully set up for your next tree change with nothing to do but enjoy the peace and...

little cutie 2 love!

11 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

3 2 1 $239,000!

R U looking for a Queenslander cutie 2 love? This neat package nestled in the scenic town of Kilkivan offers acreage living in a well styled timber home with loads...

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 NOW ONLY...

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 REDUCED TO...

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

PICTURESQUE BLOCK UP HIGH

0 Terrence Court, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $70,000

Right in the heart of Glenwood up high just off a main arterial road, is this gently sloping block fenced on two sides. The block has phone and electricity going...

FLAT BLOCK WITH NEW SHED

132 Settlement Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $167,500

Situated in a picturesque estate in Curra is a flat 4.3 acre block with a new 9m x 6m Colorbond shed with a lean to. All the floors are cement and the walls and...

KIN KIN LIFESTYLE

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Located approx 5 kilometres from the country township of Kin Kin, approx 35 kilometres and approx 25 minutes drive from Noosa, this 103 acre property offers an...

Exceptional Views of The Mary Valley

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

House 3 1 2 $298,000

4 minutes out of Amamoor is a double storey timber home on a brick base on 1.25 acres with exceptional views to the east. The home has 3 bedrooms upstairs all with...

IN TOWN LIVING WITH RURAL OUTLOOK

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $260,000

This well presented home has just hit the market, with a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home...

VEIWS AT CHATSWORTH

676 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Well built two year old highset home, 3bedrooms with a large full length verandah giving views across Chatsworth. Downstairs is fully concreted with a laundry...

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

Bush-beach relief for renters in tough times

TENANTS: Families are finding it hard to put a roof over their heads in Gympie region.

Tenants on struggle street in from Gympie to Bundaberg

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!