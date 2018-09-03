Menu
File photo: A house fire tore through the Cooroy home, leaving it totally destroyed.
House 'totally destroyed' in over night blaze

Ashley Carter
by
3rd Sep 2018 7:05 AM

AN OVER night house fire has torn through a Cooroy Queenslander home, leaving the house in ruins.

Firefighters were called to Musa Vale Road about 12.30am to find the home "totally involved", a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The home was unoccupied at the time.

Paramedics were called to the scene and remained on standby for QFES. No patients required treatment, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

Firefighters battled the house fire until about 2.15am, but the QFES spokeswoman said the home was "totally destroyed" from a total structural collapse.

Fire investigators will examine the wreckage this morning.

