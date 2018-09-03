House 'totally destroyed' in over night blaze

File photo: A house fire tore through the Cooroy home, leaving it totally destroyed.

File photo: A house fire tore through the Cooroy home, leaving it totally destroyed.

AN OVER night house fire has torn through a Cooroy Queenslander home, leaving the house in ruins.

Firefighters were called to Musa Vale Road about 12.30am to find the home "totally involved", a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The home was unoccupied at the time.

'PERFECT STORM' FUELS RENTAL AFFORDABILITY CRISIS

Paramedics were called to the scene and remained on standby for QFES. No patients required treatment, a Queensland ambulance spokeswoman said.

PENSIONERS 'IN MELTDOWN' OVER 1000% RATE RISE FEARS

Firefighters battled the house fire until about 2.15am, but the QFES spokeswoman said the home was "totally destroyed" from a total structural collapse.

Fire investigators will examine the wreckage this morning.