House gutted by fire overnight in Gympie region

BIG LOSS: A home at Kandanga was burnt to the ground overnight. (File photo). Contributed

A KANDANGA house was destroyed by fire last night, with several crews of fire fighters battling to keep the engulfing fire from spreading from the rural property.

The home-owner, a man, was reportedly outside his Kandanga Creek Rd home when the fire broke out about 9pm.

He alerted authorities, who due to distance could not reach the house before it was fully engulfed.

Fire fighters contained the fire to the house, believed to be a timber Queenslander with a tin roof, saving a nearby shed and preventing any spread to bushland.

"We had all our services turn up, but due to the distance it took us a while,” Gympie fire station officer Vanessa Madge said.

"We relied on the rural (fire fighters) who did a sterling job keeping water up to us.”

The home-owner had appeared to be in shock, but was uninjured and did not suffer smoke inhalation, Ms Madge said.

Smoke could be seen in the region, and could have been amplified by the current humidity, the station officer said.

Investigators will be on the scene today to try and determine a cause.

Paramedics, police officers and Energex officers also attended the fire last night.