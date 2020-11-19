Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

HOUSE FIRE: Woman and kids escape blaze

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Central West Queensland has been destroyed following a devastating fire late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Crane St in Longreach at 11.10pm.

Three fire crews arrived on scene at 11.15pm and observed the house was "well alight".

Crews entered through the front door and noted there was "severe damage" to the house.

The fire was extinguished by 12.53am.

All occupants, believed to be a woman and a few children, were outside the house when emergency services arrived.

The occupants were uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the fire was non-suspicious, and the house was destroyed.

editors picks house fire longreach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content LONG LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Grieving Gympie widow’s drug problem leads to driving ban

        Premium Content Grieving Gympie widow’s drug problem leads to driving ban

        News The 59-year-old also failed to provide enough saliva for testing after cops pulled...

        ‘Weak’: Man headbutts partner, children flee to neighbours

        Premium Content ‘Weak’: Man headbutts partner, children flee to neighbours

        News The Gympie magistrate labels a man’s drunk and violent outburst where he split his...

        Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        Premium Content Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        News An investigation has been launched after a “shocking” number of people were struck...