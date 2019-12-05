Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
News

House collapses as firefighters try to extinguish inferno

Matthew Newton
13th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOME in Millmerran Downs has been totally destroyed by fire this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were currently at the scene of the blaze at Gardenia Cr in Millmerran Downs.

Crews arrived at 10.20am to find the rural home and a nearby car fully engulfed in flame.

The spokeswoman said the home collapsed as firefighters went into action.

"All person are accounted for and Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene," she said.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.

house fire toowoomba list toowoomba qfes
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        premium_icon How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you are in the box seat for the best local action in the Gympie Region

        35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check

        premium_icon 35yo man busted with meth during routine licence check

        News The Gympie police pulled the car over in John Street during a mobile patrol of the...

        Hollywood God spotted at Cooloola Coast

        premium_icon Hollywood God spotted at Cooloola Coast

        News Hearthrob rubs shoulders with locals at Double Island Point on stunning winter day.

        65 people face two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon 65 people face two Gympie courts today

        News Large number of people to face court today as District Court sittings take place.