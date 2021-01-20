House burns at North Deep Creek overnight

Crews rushed to a house fire in North Deep Creek last night.

Crews rushed to a house fire in North Deep Creek last night.

IT TOOK five fire crews from Gympie and Maryborough to control a house fire last night at North Deep Creek.

Crews arrived at a property on North Deep Creek Rd near Young and Woods Rd at 9pm last night to find a weatherboard house "fully involved" in flames, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

RELATED: Video: Occupants escape as fire guts Gympie home

The fire that engulfed the 10 x 15m house threatened to catch onto nearby land, with firefighters working to prevent a grass fire.

Paramedics were on the scene, but no people required treatment, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

GYMPIE NEWS: Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour's front gate

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9.30pm, but remained at the property until the early hours of this morning to dampen down hot spots.

Police remained on the scene overnight and fire investigators will today visit the house.